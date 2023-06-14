Williamsport, Pa. — Nancy June Moyer, 71, of Williamsport passed away on Sunday, June 11, 2023 surrounded by her family.

She was born in Bellefonte on January 17, 1952, a daughter of the late Reverend James Robert and June Naomi (Weikel) Williams.

Nancy was a member of Third Street United Methodist Church. Upon graduating, she worked as a registered nurse in the labor and delivery unit at the Williamsport Hospital until her retirement. Nancy volunteered her time to the Fresh Food Express pantry, through her church, at polling stations, and donated to numerous religious organizations. She enjoyed antiquing, playing cards, and collecting Star Trek memorabilia. Nancy loved animals of all kinds.

Nancy is survived by two sons, Eric (Vera) Moyer of Illinois; Josh (Julie) Moyer of Texas; a daughter, Abby Moyer of South Williamsport; 10 grandchildren, Arin, Elizabeth, Alex, Zackary, Emily, Cassie, Hailey, Lily, Kayla, and Grace; four great grandchildren; a brother, James (Anita) Williams; a sister, Naomi (Ken) Miller; and several aunts, nieces, and cousins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Jason J. Moyer.

A memorial service for Nancy will be on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at noon at Third Street United Methodist Church, 931 E. Third St., Williamsport with Pastor Ron Doan officiating. Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation from 11 a.m. til noon. Services will start at noon with a luncheon to follow.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Nancy's name to Third Street United Methodist Church or Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o The Gatehouse, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements were entrusted to Maneval Allen Redmond Cremation & Funeral Home, Williamsport. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jamesmaneval.com.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.