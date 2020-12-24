Washingtonville -- Nancy Jean Yeich, 75, of Washingtonville passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 in her home, surrounded by her family. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. She will be greatly missed by all.

Born in Orwigsburg, Pa. on October 27, 1945, Nancy was the adopted daughter of the late Harry and Jean Pflum. She celebrated her 54th wedding anniversary with her husband, Kenneth Yeich, Sr., on September 3, 2020.

In addition to her husband, Nancy is survived by her two sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth Yeich, Jr. and his wife Kris (Day), of Millville, and Michael Yeich and his wife Lesley (Sweeney), of Danville; six grandchildren: Wesley (Carly), Samuel, Benjamin, Bradley, Joshua and Annalise; two great-grandchildren: Ellie and Macie; and one sister: Marie Griffin, of Florida.

Nancy was a 1963 graduate of Blue Mountain High School, and a graduate of Empire Beauty School. She was a member of Washingtonville Lutheran Church and the American Legion Post 40 Auxiliary. Nancy was also a social member of four local fire companies.

Nancy led a full life, and in addition to being a homemaker and spending time with family and friends, she enjoyed traveling, taking cruises, going to the beach, playing cards and taking water aerobics classes at the Danville Area Community Center.

Besides her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her biological mother, Erma Stouch, and siblings, Phyllis Hagerman and Harry Moser.

A celebration of her life will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations to be made in Nancy’s memory to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Dr., Lewisburg, PA 17837, or Washingtonville Lutheran Church, PO Box 181, Washingtonville, PA 17884

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com