Montoursville — Nancy J. Reed-Pauling, 72, of Montoursville, formerly of Hughesville, died Friday, June 10, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born September 9, 1949 in Muncy, she was a daughter of the late Bryson and Madeline (Smith) Reed. On October 8, 1982, she married Larry Pauling, who survives. Together they celebrated 39 years of marriage.

Nancy was a 1968 graduate of Muncy High School. She was co-owner of two small businesses, Pauling’s Christmas Trees and Larry E. Pauling Goldsmith. A very caring person, always helping those in need, she went above and beyond the average homemaker.

Nancy enjoyed gardening and sewing, especially making aprons. Most of all, Nancy loved spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.

Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua and Mary Pauling of Williamsport and Brandon and Erin Pauling of Cortland, New York; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Cynthia Ferris, of Reno, Nevada and Mary and Terry Slaten, of Milton; a sister-in-law, Colleen Reed, of Muncy; and two granddaughters, Eliza and Eloise.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Deborah Reed and Madeline Early; and a brother, James “Dez” Reed.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 18 at Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy, where the funeral will be held at noon, with the Rev. Ben Lander, pastor of St. Andrew Lutheran Church, officiating.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Muncy Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Reed-Pauling as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.