South Williamsport -- Nancy J. Hessert, 86, of South Williamsport passed away Thursday, September 9, 2021.

Born June 1, 1935 in South Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Edward D. and Sarah B. (Ward) Hessert.

Surviving is a sister, Helen S. Brooke of South Williamsport; a niece and nephew, Susan Metzger (Joseph) of Mill Hall and Gary Hessert (Jean) of Williamsport; a special friend, Barbara Snyder of South Williamsport; sister-in-law, Joann Hessert of Williamsport; and many beloved great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Louis E. Hessert and brother-in-law, Charles A. Brooke.

Private burial in Wildwood Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to South Williamsport United Methodist Church, 409 Main Street, South Williamsport PA 17702.

Online condolences may be made on Nancy’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.



