Williamsport -- Nancy H. Beattie, 81, of Williamsport died peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna Williamsport.

Surviving is her loving husband of 61 years, Franklin P. Beattie.

Born August 7, 1938 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Lair B. and Ruth R. (Ulmer) Hinston.

Her greatest accomplishment in life was filling her home with love and raising her three boys. She was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish.

Nancy enjoyed all types of hand crafts, especially crocheting, macramé, needlepoint, and sewing. She was an avid card player and also enjoyed playing Dominoes and games with her grandchildren. Nancy and Frank spent many winters in their Myrtle Beach home, a place very special to her. She will always be remembered for her feisty personality and her ability to tell you what you needed to hear in a loving way. Above all Nancy loved being a wife, mother, Grammy, and MiMi.

Surviving in addition to her husband Frank are three sons: Timothy P. Beattie (Elizabeth) of Madisonville, Louisiana, Jeffrey P. Beattie (Krista) of Williamsport, and Brian P. Beattie (Heidi) of Montoursville; 13 grandchildren Christopher (Lauren), Katelyn, Matthew (Amy), Michael, Stephen, Shawn, Nicholas, Alexander (Jacquie), Madelin, Jack, Derek, Kelly, Corey, and Brittany; six great -grandchildren Layla, Luke, Levi, Evan, Silas, and Camilla; three siblings George Hinston of Montoursville, Sarah Brown (Joe) of Florida and James Hinston (Ann) of Williamsport; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother Richard “Homer” Hinston.

In keeping with the family's wishes, services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to American Cancer Society, 1948 East Third St. Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. E-condolences may be made at www.SandersMortuary.com.