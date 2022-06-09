Cogan Station — Nancy Elizabeth Anderson Stearns, 86, of Cogan Station passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Charles R. Stearns II in 1997.

Nancy was born March 28, 1936 in Youngstown, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents, Eric C. and Marion (Gruber) Anderson and her brother, Eric C. Anderson, Jr.

Surviving are her children Cynthia A. Stearns of Williamsport, Deborah L. Stearns Kahmer of Swainton, N.J., Elizabeth A. Stearns Sims (Joel) of Clancy, Montana, and Anna M. Stearns Ackerman (George W. A. Roberts III) of Williamsport; five grandchildren Heather Kahmer Ficca, Damien Kahmer (Devon), and Jonathan, Emily, and Andrew Ackerman; three great-grandchildren Adriana Ficca, Theodore and Eloise Kahmer.

Friends and family will be received Friday, June 10 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Avenue, Williamsport. A private interment service will be held at a later date in Wildwood Cemetery.

Flowers will be provided by the family. The family wishes those wanting to honor Nancy to please make a donation to any of the following organizations: Valley View Rehab and Nursing Center 2140 Warrensville Rd. Montoursville, PA 17754, or Firetree Place 600 Campbell St. Williamsport, PA 17701, or Thomas T. Taber Museum 858 W. 4th Street Williamsport, PA 17701, or Cape May County Public Library 30 Mechanic St. Cape May Court House, NJ 08210.

