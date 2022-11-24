South Williamsport, Pa. — Nancy E. Storms, 79, of South Williamsport died peacefully Monday, November 21, 2022.

Born April 8, 1943 in Bloomsburg, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Arlene (Elliot) Piestrak.

Nancy was a 1961 graduate of Williamsport High School and retired from Lycoming County Pre-Release Center as a supervisor. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, painting, and crafts.

Surviving are three sons, Curtis C. Storms (Alison) of Haughton, Louisiana, Douglas E. Storms of Williamsport and Marc C. Storms (Dawn) of South Williamsport; five grandchildren, Doug Jr., Tyler, Ashley, Lillian and Charles; and one great-grandchild Kaycee.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Elliot Storms.

Services will be held privately with burial in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Nancy’s name to THINK BIG, 530 Montour Blvd., Suite B, Bloomsburg, PA 17815 or Alzheimer’s Association Greater PA Chapter 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110.

Online condolences may be made on Nancy’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

