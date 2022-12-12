Muncy Valley, Pa. — Nancy C. Quava, 85, of Muncy Valley died Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born September 28, 1937 in White Haven, she was a daughter of Harvey and Marion (Ladner) Dotter.

Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed reading, puzzles, and crossword puzzles. She loved children and was previously employed at Dar-Way Nursing Home caring for children. Nancy and her husband Russ developed North Mountain Ski Area at the base of North Mountain in Muncy Valley, and would later open the Covered Bridge Restaurant at the same location. For 28 years Nancy and Russ enjoyed serving the area and fostering many wonderful relationships.

Surviving are two daughters, Nadine M. Quava of Harrisburg and Holly Q. Dillon of Hazleton; a son, Russell C. (Heather Wallis) Quava of Hughesville; five grandchildren, Patrick Dillon, Sean Dillon, Samantha Quava, Nicholas Quava, and Victoria Quava; and three great-grandchildren, Avery Dillon, Emmalynn Dillon, and Raelynn Dillon.

In addition to her parents, Nancy was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Russell V. Quava.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Quava as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.