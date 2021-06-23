Muncy -- Nancy C. Dorman, 78, of Muncy passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at The Gatehouse at Divine Providence Hospital.

Nancy was born February 28, 1943 in Williamsport and is the daughter of the late Edgar Herbert and the late Harriet (Steinbach) Smith. She married Phillip E. Dorman on June 29, 1985 and shared 35 years of marriage.

Nancy retired after working 36 years at Divine Providence Hospital as a nurse’s aide. She was an avid gardener who loved birds and taking day trips with her husband. She enjoyed being with her family and going out with her husband for dinner.

She is survived by her husband: Phillip E. Dorman; a sister; Jo Ann Strouble of Williamsport, a brother; Edgar Smith, nieces; Tammy Winters of Newark, DE, Janice Freezer of Montoursville, Lynda Beers of Owego, N.Y., nephew; Clayton Strouble of St. John, Indiana.

Family and friends are invited to attend Nancy’s graveside service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 26 at Beech Valley Cemetery of Trout Run with Pastor Tim P. Snyder officiating.

In Nancy’s memory, memorial contributions may be made to Susquehanna Health Foundation 1001 Grampian Boulevard, Williamsport, PA 17701, c/o The Gatehouse.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

