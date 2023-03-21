Castanea, Pa. — Nancy Ann Spicer of Castanea, Pa. passed away at the Jersey Shore Hospital on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

She was born December 1, 1953 in Lock Haven to Theodore A. and Violia M. (Heck) Geyer of Draketown, Pa., who preceded her in death.

Nancy was married November 11, 1972 to Robert L. Spicer. They spent over 50 years together and had two children, Macey R. Geyer of Beech Creek and Jeramie L. Spicer (Stephanie) of Mill Hall, Pa., who were the most important people in her life. She also leaves behind her kitty, Izzy, and a dog, Sammie. She had two brother’s Theodore A. Geyer, Jr. (Mary June) of Mill Hall who preceded her in death and brother Gary M. Geyer (Tina) of Mill Hall.

Nancy worked in banking since she was 17 and also for Lock Haven Trust as a bookkeeper. She left Mellon Bank Commercial Lending when her office downsized 26 years later. She stayed at home for a year but got bored and wanted more of a challenge, so she took a position in the personal banking and financial department at First Quality Enterprise. She retired during the pandemic after 26 years of service. She loved her jobs and the people she worked with.

Nancy loved spending time at home, crossword puzzles, Sunday bingos, loved life, and got pleasure from helping others. She will be remembered for her kind heart and big smile she had for everyone. She adopted four cats who she played mother to over the years and babied her dog Sammie. Her heart was large when it came to animals. We thought her mother was an angel among us; she had a lot of the same great qualities.

Nancy had four nieces she loved seeing and a nephew who she loved and enjoyed their children. She enjoyed being with the kids at Millbrook ball games and parties gave her such joy in life, she had many cousins from a later family. Nancy enjoyed cooking and entertaining family get togethers. Nancy had a lot of cookbooks and enjoyed trying new things. The world will be empty of a great person, she loved everything, loved everyone, never seeing the wrong in people. She would give without looking for a reward, a special woman. Much more to say about Nancy, but she always tells me I take too long to explain. So, to respect her wishes: We Love her forever.

Funeral services for Nancy Ann Spicer will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 11 a.m. in the Gedon Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, LLC, 320 Main St., Mill Hall. Family and friends will be received in the Mill Hall funeral home two hours prior to services. Officiating will be Pastor Mark E. Riley of the Flemington First Church of Christ. Interment will be in the Rest Haven Memorial Park, Lock Haven.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Nancy’s name to the Clinton County SPCA, 33 Mill Hill Rd. Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.GedonFuneralHomes.com or the Gedon Funeral Homes Facebook page.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.