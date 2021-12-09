Cogan Station -- Nancy Ann Reeder, 88, of Cogan Station went peacefully to be with God when she passed quietly at home surrounded by her loving family on December 2, 2021.

Born on February 5, 1933 in Montoursville, she was the eldest daughter of the late James A. Losch and Anna Marian Hessler. Nancy was married to George H. Reeder, Jr. for 64 wonderful years until his death in 2016.

Nancy was a 1951 graduate of Montoursville Area High School and a member of Saint Michael Lutheran Church in Quiggleville. She was an amazing homemaker and devoted stay at home mom. She had worked for the U.S. Census Bureau and the Williamsport Area School District where she retired after many years of service in a number of roles.

Of her greatest accomplishments in life were the precious moments she had shared with family and friends, giving of herself unselfishly and always with an open heart. She so enjoyed meeting people and hearing their stories. Nancy was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and beloved friend. A great lover of celebrations, she cherished spending time with her family who brought her immense joy and happiness.

Nancy enjoyed baking, traveling, bird watching, gathering family history, reading, old movies, music and talent and game shows. Her perpetually youthful spirit, her quest for knowledge and her words of wisdom were an inspiration to us all.

Nancy is survived by her four daughters, Patricia Beck Henry (Curt), of Williamsport; Jo Ann Neidig (Al Holloman), of Cogan Station; Rebecca Reeder, of Hoboken, N.J.; and Elizabeth R. Fronk (Tim) of Jersey Shore, her sister, Marie Springman (Clair), and 2 brothers, Larry Losch (Sherry) and James Losch (Linda); nine grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. Nancy was preceded in death by her husband, George, and their son, Robert Scott Reeder.

Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service to honor her beautiful life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 1877 Saint Michael’s Road with Vicar Carole Johnson officiating. Interment will be at Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

With deep gratitude, her family wishes to thank all her amazing caregivers for all their tender loving care, devotion and friendship. The family will be providing the flowers. Donations can be made to Saint Michael Lutheran Church, 1877 Saint Michael’s Road, Cogan Station, Pa 17728.

Arrangements are by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.

