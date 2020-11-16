McElhattan -- Nancy A. Latta, 78, of McElhattan died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at her daughter’s home, surrounded by family.

Born April 3, 1942 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Melvin Sornberger and Ruth (Harris) Rupert. On February 14, 1987, she married the love of her life, Michael V. Latta. Together they celebrated 17 years of marriage before his death on January 11, 2005.

Nancy was a 1960 graduate of Williamsport High School. She previously worked as a sewing operator at the former Weldon’s and retired in 2004 from Stroehmann’s Bakeries, Williamsport, where she worked for 24 years.

Nancy enjoyed knitting, crocheting and diamond painting. She loved playing Bingo and was an avid bird watcher and feeder.

Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Paul McKinley, of Duboistown; a sister, Linda L. Daugherty, of Williamsport; two grandchildren and their spouses, Ryan and Tamara Ings and Krissy and Devon Devito; and four great-grandchildren, Cadence Jones, Olivia Ings, Avery Ings and Blakely Ings.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Lisa Ann; a brother, Melvin E. Sornberger; and a step father, Kenneth Rupert.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be held in the Montoursville Cemetery.

If friends so desire, memorial contributions in Nancy’s name may be made to either the SPCA, 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or the SPCA, 33 Mill Hall Rd., Lock Haven, PA 17745 or to The Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o the Gatehouse or Home Care and Hospice, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701 or online at www.myremembrance.com.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble’s, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

