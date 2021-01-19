Muncy -- Nancy A. Holmes, 80, of Muncy went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 16, 2021 at Muncy Place, UPMC-Susquehanna.

Born January 30, 1940 in Milton, she was the daughter of the late Russell and Edna (Holden) Yost. On June 29, 1957, she married John A. Holmes, Sr., and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage.

Nancy was a 1957 graduate of Watsontown High School. During her working years, she worked and retired from First National Bank in Watsontown.

She was a member of First Baptist Church of Elimsport. Nancy volunteered for New Tribes Misson in Sanford, Florida for over 13 years, and for Pennwood Bible Camp for over 40 years, where she served as a cook. She enjoyed camping, singing and traveling. Most of all she cherished all the time she spent with her family.

In addition to her husband, John, she is survived by her two sons: Mark Holmes and his wife Missi, and Tim Holmes, both of Watsontown; two daughters: Maryann Redden and her husband Larry, of Montgomery, and Beth Holmes, of Allenwood; one daughter-in-law: Tammy Williams, of Mobile, Alabama; 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her son: John Holmes; granddaughter: Shannon Holmes; and three siblings: Mike Yost, Mary Kriner, and Ruth Geiger

Family and friends are invited to call from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20 at First Baptist Church of Elimsport, 16818 PA 44, Allenwood, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with her pastor, Rev. Todd Baker, officiating. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations in her memory be made to Pennwood Bible Camp, 10 Old Route 6, Ulysses, PA 16948.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com