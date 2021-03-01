Muncy -- Narber Clifford Fry, 88, known to all as Clifford, passed away on February 24, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife of 64 years, AnnaFaye (Stauffer) Fry; a daughter, Wanda Costain; a son, Jeffrey (Robbin) Fry; and two grandchildren, Jessica Faye Costain and Aaron Narber (Kayla) Fry.

Born on his family’s farm in Muncy Township, on April 24, 1932 to the late Narber and Beatrice (Robb) Fry.

A 1950 graduate of Muncy Jr/Sr High School, Clifford received a Keystone Farmers Degree and immediately began his life as a farmer which he continued until his death. In addition to farming, Clifford hauled milk for over 50 years, starting out with bulk cans and transitioning to milk tanker trucks.

Clifford was a lifetime member of the Ticklish Rock Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed hunting, gardening, and spending time with family and friends, picnicking, and just loving the outdoors. He was also a member of Pennsdale Trinity United Methodist Church.

In addition to his parents, Clifford was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Michael Costain; four brothers, Harley, Rolland, Kenneth, and Earl Fry; seven sisters, Hazel Hill, Ocie Gardner, Ruth Whitmoyer, Isabelle Winter, Beatrice Bay, Helen Drick, and Beverly Gardner.

A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions be made in Clifford’s honor to Susquehanna Home Care and Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd, Suite 4S, Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

