Williamsport, Pa. — Myrtle C. Nyman, 100, of Williamsport was called home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, March 13, 2023 at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born December 9, 1922 in Muncy, she was a daughter of Clinton and Edna (Sterner) Confair. She was preceded in death by her husband of 74 years, David H. Nyman, on February 10, 2017.

Myrtle worked many years in the cafeteria at Curtin Jr. High School. She attended New Columbia God’s Missionary Church and was a lifetime member of the Gideon’s Ladies Auxiliary. Myrtle enjoyed reading her Bible and loved the Lord and serving her church. Her most precious times were being with her children and all her grandchildren.

Surviving are six children, David R. Nyman (Sandra) of Perkasie, Walt Nyman (Marion) of Williamsport, Sandra Reitz (Roger) of Reinholds, Gary Nyman (Joan) of Lancaster, N.Y., Paul Nyman (Suzann) of Williamsport, and Karen Lehman of Williamsport, 14 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren, a brother Harold Confair of Williamsport, a sister Isabelle Rauch of Jersey Shore, and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers: Charles, Howard, and Raymond Confair.

A funeral service to honor the life of Myrtle will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, 2023 at New Columbia God’s Missionary Church, 852 Ridge Road, New Columbia. Burial will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Park, Montgomery.

A visitation will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. Friday at Knight-Confer Funeral Home, 1914 Memorial Ave., Williamsport.

Memorial contributions may be made in Myrtle’s name to the New Columbia God’s Missionary Church, 852 Ridge Road, New Columbia, PA 17856.

Myrtle’s family would like to thank all her caregivers and UPMC Hospice for their care and compassion they provided in her last few months.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

