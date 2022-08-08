Hughesville — Myron T. Smith, 96, of Hughesville went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at Geisinger Medical Center, Muncy.

Born February 10, 1926 in Moreland Township, he was a son of the late Sidney and Mertie (Derr) Smith.

Myron was a graduate of Hughesville High School, Class of 1943, and Bloomsburg and Bucknell Universities. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during WWII. Myron worked in education and administration in the East Lycoming School District for 38 years and was also employed by the former Lycoming Silica Sand Company for over 25 years. His labor of love was farming and maintaining the generational farm for 75 years.

He was a member of Hughesville Friends Church for 50 years, where he served as treasurer for 34 years. Myron was a 65-year charter member of Barto Hollow Hunting Club and an 83-year member of the White Hall / Round Top Hunting Club, where he served as president and treasurer. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his family. His passion was traveling around the world, having crossed the Rocky Mountains 157 times over his lifetime.

He is survived by a daughter, Eloise "Ellie" Smith-Green of Happy Valley, Ore.; two sons, Thomas Smith and David Smith both of Hughesville; five grandchildren, Jennifer Pribyl of Happy Valley, Ore., Christopher Green of Happy Valley, Ore., Jeremy Green of Bend, Ore., Nathan Green of Springfield, Mo., and Amos Smith of Muncy; 16 great-grandchildren, Kailey Pribyl, Maddie Pribyl, Josie Pribyl, Drew Green, Ben Green, Calvin Green, Mary Green, Brooklynn Green, Kennedy Green, Peyton Green, Preston Green, Morgan Green, Wesley Green, Riley Smith, Cole Smith, and Emma Smith.

In addition to his parents, Myron was preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Lillian R. (Barto) Smith; and a grandson, Caleb Smith.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, August 10, 2022 at Hughesville Friends Church, 137 South Third Street, Hughesville, with Pastor Dan Cale and Joani Steward co-officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, 557 E Water St., Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Myron Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.