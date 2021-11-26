Williamsport -- Myron Revak, 96, of Williamsport passed away peacefully on November 23, 2021 at UPMC Susquehanna.

Myron was born on May 4, 1925, a son of the late Stephen and Kathryn (Kusio) Revak.

He was a member of the former Annunciation Church, now St. Joseph the Worker Parish where he sang in the choir for over 60 years. He also served as a Boy Scout Troop Leader in Simpson, Pa. He retired from Bethlehem Steel after 29 years, where he also served on their Credit Union Committee for over 10 years.

Myron was a graduate of Fell Twp. High School and earned his Associates Degree in drafting from the former Williamsport Technical Institute, now Penn College of Technology.

Myron loved to sing. In addition to the choir at Annunciation, he had sung at St. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Church in Simpson, Pa., the Susquehanna Valley Chorale and the Williamsport Civic Chorus.

As a World War II Army Air Corps Veteran, he flew 29 missions over Germany as a Sperry Ball gunner in a B29 bomber and also trained as a relief pilot.

His wife of 63 years, Grace E. Williams Revak passed June 10, 2012.

Surviving are his daughters, Suzanne Revak-Fedele of Williamsport, Myra Y. Paternostro of Reading, Pa., as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Myron was predeceased by seven siblings; John, Basil, Walter, Very Rev. Msgr. Raymond Revak, Vera Jablonoski, Helen Bauer, and Anna Butkowski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 W 4th St., Williamsport at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 with Rev. David Bechtel officiating.

Burial will be with full military honors accorded by the Korean War Veterans of Lycoming County at Resurrection Cemetery Montoursville following Mass.

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests donations be made in Myron’s name to the Wounded Warriors Fund or the Paralyzed Veterans of America.

Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling arrangements , please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to share a memory or sign a register book.



