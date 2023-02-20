Montgomery, Pa. — Myron M. Hersh, 65, of Montgomery died Monday, February 13, 2023 in Williamsport.

Born June 21, 1957 in Jersey Shore, he was a son of the late Carl Lucas and Eva Hersh Harer. On May 28, 1988, he married the former Donna E. Baker, who survives. Together they celebrated 34 years of marriage.

Myron worked at Keystone Veneer for over 15 years.

He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church, Williamsport.

Myron enjoyed scratching lottery tickets and music, especially Bruno Mars. A child at heart, he loved Scooby Doo.

Surviving in addition to his wife are four children and their spouses, Katie and Ike Cox, of McElhattan, Heather and Rick Hersh-Cobb, of Williamsport, Donald and Dana Hersh, of Montgomery and Derek and Paige Hersh, of Danville; twin brother and his spouse, Warren and Wendy Hersh, of Middleburg; sister, Susan Gebhart, of Montgomery; as well as numerous other brothers and sisters; seven grandchildren, Ashtin, Dylan, Auria, Shian, Tyler, Joseph, and Lucas; and nine great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a step father, Myron Harer and a sister, Patricia Williamson.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Riverside Roadhouse, 125 S. Main St., Montgomery, on the back patio from 1 - 5 p.m.

