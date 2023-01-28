DuBoistown, Pa. — Myron David "Dave" Miller, 76, of DuBoistown passed away surrounded by his family on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at his home. Surviving is his loving and devoted wife Constance L. (Kuna) Miller with whom he would have celebrated 54 years of marriage on Feb. 15.

Born July 26, 1946 in Salladasburg, he was a son of Myron W. "Bill" Miller of Salladasburg and the late Florence (Bubb) Miller.

Dave was a 1965 graduate of the Jersey Shore Area High School and served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam war. He later was employed at the former Textron Lycoming and retired in 2003.

Dave was a member of DuBoistown Fire Department where he drove ambulance for many years, and a member and past president of DuBoistown Borough Council. Dave was most proud of being a thirsty member of the Beer Drinkers of America.

Dave loved spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, boating, camping with his family, riding motorcycles, and snowmobiling. He enjoyed woodworking, playing cards, and tinkering with whatever he could get his hands on. If it was broken, he was sure to fix it. In his younger years he enjoyed coaching his daughter’s softball teams, was a boy scout troop leader, and attended motorcycle miracle tours with his wife to raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network. Dave was the biggest demolition derby fan, he loved to help build the cars and watch his son-in-law Patrick compete, while taking some credit when he would win. He was also an avid Penn State football fan.

Surviving in addition to his wife and father are two daughters, Lori A. Miller (Harry Townsend) of Williamsport and Jennie R. Melloy (Patrick) of DuBoistown; a son Paul Kenneth Kryder (Janet) of Lock Haven; three grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother Terry Miller (Jan) of Jersey Shore.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Miller.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dave’s name to the Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger 100 North Academy Avenue, Danville, PA 17822-5020 or to Susquehanna Health Foundation c/o Home Care and Hospice 1001 Grampian Blvd. Williamsport, PA 17701.

The family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Susquehanna Hospice especially Dave’s nurse Mindy Smith for her care and compassion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Myron Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.