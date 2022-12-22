Hughesville, Pa. — Not gone, just elsewhere.

Myrna Audrey Conner, 88, of Hughesville passed away on December 19, 2022 at the Gatehouse, Williamsport.

She was born July 14, 1934 in West Grove, a daughter of the late Raymond and Iola (Groff) Corkadel. She married Michael J. Conner who preceded her in death in December of 1996.

Audrey was a 1952 graduate of Avon Grove High School, West Grove.

She worked for a number of years at Sears in the Lycoming Mall, Muncy.

Audrey had a passion for knitting and needlework, and she also enjoyed reading.

Surviving are three children, Ramona Cooper, of Montoursville, Michael (Vickie) Conner, of Hughesville, and Tena Beamer, of Williamsport; one sister, Mildred Cassidy, of New York; six grandchildren, Chris, Joshua (Caitlin), Eric (Te), Michael (Michele), William (Kayla), and Katherine (Connor); and four great grandchildren, Tyler, Bridget, Zachary and Lachlan.

In keeping with Audrey's wishes, there will be no services scheduled.

The family wishes to extend their unmeasurable gratitude to Valerie for helping to walk Audrey home. For in the end, we're all just walking each other home.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble's, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Myrna Conner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

