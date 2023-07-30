Bloomsburg, Pa. — Educator and advocate Muriel Hykes passed away early Friday morning, 28 July 2023, following a 19 month struggle with congestive heart failure.

A biochemist with degrees in biology and psychology, as well as teaching credentials and a strong research interest in neuropharmacology, Muriel was forced by illness to drop out of medical school at LSU Medical Center in New Orleans. Despite this, thanks to the advent of the Internet, she managed to establish herself as an independent science consultant, educational advocate, and practitioner of the alternative healing arts. She often said that if she had been healthier, she would probably have ended up “just another asshole MD-PhD researcher working for Big Pharma.”

The daughter of Joyce Kramer Hykes and Robert Hykes, Muriel was born in Bloomsburg, Pa. on 11 January 1956. She graduated from Montoursville High School in 1973 and Penn State University in 1977, pursued a teaching credential at Lycoming College, and earned special education certification at Mansfield University. She raised five gifted and special needs sons, prompting her extensive involvement in disability rights and gifted education.

Muriel is survived by her husband Dr. H. Paul Shuch, sons Bryn Bailey of Elimsport Pa., Aubrey Bailey (Haley Tucker) of Chicago, Illinois, Devin Bailey (Samantha Bailey) of Adison N.Y., Curran Bailey of Elimsport, Pa., Erin Altaire (Dr. Skye Altaire) of Cochranville, Pa., stepson Andrew Shuch of Berlin Germany, stepdaughter Erika Chong Shuch (Allen Willner) of Berkeley, Calif., and grandsons Owen Bailey of Chicago and Wakes Wilner of Berkeley.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at the Allen Redmond Funeral Home, 500 West Fourth Street, Williamsport PA.

To plant a tree in memory of Muriel Hykes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.