Williamsport, Pa. — Mrs. Amelia M. "Mimi" Troisi, 93, a long-time resident of Williamsport, died peacefully on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Riverwoods Center in Lewisburg.

Mimi was born on March 8, 1930, in Bastress, Pa. She was the daughter of the late Robert and Rebecca Stopper Baier.

Mimi grew up with 12 siblings on a farm.

Mimi was a graduate of Williamsport High School. She enjoyed many crafts, including needlepoint, rug hooking, cross-stitch, and was an avid gardener.

Mimi was a lifelong member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish in Williamsport.

Mimi married her late husband, D. Paul, on June 28, 1951. Together they raised seven children.

Mimi is survived by her children; Mimi Troisi (John Stugrin) of Trout Run, Rose M. Troisi of Watsontown; Dominic P. (Carol) Troisi of Unityville; Annette Troisi of Watsontown, Gerard M. (Teddy) Troisi of Millmont; and Theresa (Todd) Kendall of Williamsport. In addition to her children, Mimi is survived by her brother Joseph Baier of Tenessee, ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her late parents and late husband, D. Paul Troisi, Mimi was preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn Green.

Friends and family are welcome to attend a memorial service to honor Mimi's life at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth Street in Williamsport on Friday, June 9, 2023, starting at 10 a.m. Fr. David Bechtel will officiate.

Flowers will be provided.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Charles M. Noll Funeral Home, 1 East Central Ave. South Williamsport, PA 17702

