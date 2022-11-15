Longtime Montoursville football coach Mike Boughton passed away Tuesday. A 1995 graduate and star football player with the Warriors, Boughton then went on to serve on the Montoursville coaching staff for over two decades, first as an assistant under head coaches Jim Bergen and J.C. Keefer, before becoming head coach prior to the 2021 season. In that season, Boughton led the Warriors to the district championship game.

In his professional life, Boughton worked for GEO Lycoming County Reentry Services, which provides services, including group and individual treatment, to individuals who are involved with the Criminal Justice System in order to keep them out of the prison system, or avoid returning to prison.

Mike Boughton was 46.

To plant a tree in memory of Mike Boughton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.