Renovo, Pa. — Mona Mae Shoemaker, 70, of Renovo Road passed away Wednesday, May 10, 2023 surrounded by her family at UPMC Williamsport.

She was born in Renovo on April 27, 1953.

Mona graduated from Duff School of Business.

On September 20, 1980, she married her love, Lewis E. Shoemaker, with whom she shared 32 years of marriage before his passing in 2012.

Mona was employed as a stenographer (court reporter) at the Clinton County Courthouse for over 20 years, retiring on July 31, 2013.

She served on the Election Board in Grugan Township.

Mona enjoyed the beach and especially lighthouses.

She was a connoisseur of sweets, loving all types of desserts.

Surviving are her daughters, Amy C. Shoemaker (Michael Askey) of Beech Creek and Dana J. (David) Zurn of Pittsburgh; a brother, George Skrbin of California; a sister, Barbara Crupie of Pittsburgh; an uncle, Ronald “Buck” Botsford of Lock Haven; and four grandchildren: Jocelyn, Rohan, and Mason Askey and Ellie Mae Zurn.

In addition to her husband, Lewis Shoemaker, she was preceded in death by her father, Sherman White; mother and step-father, Helen and Vincent Skrbin; an infant son, Samuel Todd Shoemaker; mother-in-law, Mary E. Rhine; father-in-law, Lewis E. Shoemaker; and beloved Golden Retriever, Millie.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at 11 a.m. at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with Officiant Nancy Hackenberg. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Park.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mona Shoemaker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.