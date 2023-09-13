South Williamsport, Pa. — Mona Kay Hyzer, 79, of South Williamsport went to be with our Heavenly Father on September 9, 2023.

She was born January 11, 1944 to the late Charles and Stella (Weaver) Bowes, South Renovo, and was married to Frederick I. Hyzer III, who preceded her in death in 2012.

She worked at GTE Sylvania until its closure and afterwards you could always find her smiling face at Hills, then K-Mart. She was known for her infectious laugh and loving nature.

She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, Robert Clair Hyzer and a brother, Lloyd Bowes.

Mona Kay is survived by two daughters, Carrie (Jay) Lamey of McElhatten and Terrie Anne (Troy) Cromley, Watsontown, a son, Frederick I Hyzer IV, South Williamsport and a sister, Donna (Bill) Snodgrass, Mill Hall. Also, her four grandchildren who will always have the best Bebe in the world — Clarissa (Brian) Shirk, Drew McPherson, Troy (Taryn) Cromley, Jr., and Tracie (Zach) Little. Bebe will be forever remembered by them for all their fun sleepovers and Sunday dinners.

The light of her life were her three great grandchildren: Lilly Lynn, Brynn Anne, and Zachary Michael.

Services will be held privately.

Crouse Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with handling final arrangements. To share a memory or sign an online register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mona Hyzer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

