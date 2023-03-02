Williamsport, Pa. — Molly Nelson Macdonald passed peacefully on Sunday, February 19, 2023 with her family nearby after a brief battle with cancer.

Molly was born on May 12, 1940 and was the only daughter of Dr. Lyle M. and Irene S. Nelson from Pittsburgh, Pa. She was adopted from The Cradle in Evanston, Illinois and advocated for the organization her whole life. She attended The Ellis School in Pittsburgh and then graduated from The Beard School located in Orange, N.J. She completed studies for elementary education at Mount Vernon Junior College and, after graduating, returned to Pittsburgh to teach Kindergarten.

She married Charles S. Macdonald, who was the son of Clinton K. “Jack” and Madelyn S. Macdonald of Ligonier, Pa. The two met through mutual friends in Pittsburgh and discovered that they were both adopted from The Cradle. The organization’s Executive Director attended their wedding and informed them that they were only the second such marriage between adoptees in its history.

The couple had two sons, Charles (Tina) Macdonald of Farmington, Connecticut, and Christopher (Anne Hoffman) Macdonald of Williamsport, Pa. Molly is also survived by her beloved five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Jason (Melodi) Kinsella and their daughter, Olivia Kinsella of West Hartford, Connecticut; Devon (Elena) Macdonald and their daughter, Chloe, of Scottsdale, Arizona; Tate Macdonald of Farmington, Connecticut; Nelson Macdonald and Eleanor Macdonald of Williamsport, Pa.

She lived in Naples, Florida for twenty-two years during which time she volunteered with Hospice for ten years and then worked for a time renovating homes for resale. She returned to Ligonier, Pa. to be close to her children and grandchildren. Molly was a member of Rolling Rock Club and a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Ligonier. She was a friend to all she met and was quick to share the successes of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with anyone she encountered. She was selfless and devoted to her family with the next reunion always ready to be planned. Her life’s joy was to hear about the new job, the academic achievement, the next sporting event, the musical performance, or dance recital. She would spend hours on the phone with her family sharing the details about everyone’s days. She was most happy when with her family and friends telling stories, sharing insight, and laughing her infectious laugh.

The family wishes to thank all the doctors, nurses, and staff who provided Molly with comfort and care in her final days at UPMC Williamsport, The Gatehouse at UPMC Divine Providence, and Valley View Rehab & Nursing Center. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any tributes in Molly’s memory be directed to the following charitable organizations: The Nancy Glunt Hoffman Endowed Chair in Oncology Nursing, University of Pittsburgh School of Nursing, 3500 Victoria St., Pittsburgh, PA 15261, or The Gatehouse Inpatient Hospice, C/O Susquehanna Health Foundation, 1001 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Online condolences may be made on Molly's obituary page at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com.

