Jersey Shore -- Misty L. Kuns, 47, of Jersey Shore died unexpectedly Sunday, March 21, 2021 at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born May 3, 1973 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late George K. Harman, Jr. and Linda (Kuns) Harman. She was also preceded in death by her step-father Raymond H. Houtz, Sr. and brother Seth Harman.

Misty was a 1993 graduate of Williamsport High School. She was a collector of tigers and Mickey memorabilia. She enjoyed “catfishing” on her computer, video chatting with family and friends and riding her bike. She cherished time with her dog, Dozer.

Surviving are siblings Tiffany Harman (Perry Bruce) of Williamsport, George “Kris” Harman (Lori) of South Williamsport, Shane Harman (Melissa) of Jersey Shore and Bonnie Harman; step-mother, Connie Harman; step-siblings, Melissa Mason (Lee Houtz), Jeremy Mason (Tiffany), Lea-Lea Summerson (London), and Allison Rice (Edward); numerous nieces and nephews and three great-nieces.

A funeral service to honor the life of Misty will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 29 at Sanders Mortuary 821 Diamond St. Williamsport. Burial will follow in Montoursville Cemetery. A time of visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. Monday at Sanders. Please adhere to social distancing and mask wearing guidelines.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences and in Misty’s name may be made under her memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.