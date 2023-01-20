Williamsport, Pa. — Misty Kennard Mayer, 52, passed away Monday January 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. She is survived by her loving husband Cotton Mayer.

She will be missed by her in-laws, Babe and Dee Mayer of Williamsport, Ben Mayer and Michelle Weaver and their sons, Jackson and Sam of State College.

Misty leaves behind a loving circle of friends in Seattle, Washington and Sacramento, California and her dog, Lucy.

Memorial contributions may be made in Misty’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society; The Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 1502 Reedsdale ST, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.

