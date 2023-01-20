Williamsport, Pa. — Misty Kennard Mayer, 52, passed away Monday January 16, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. She is survived by her loving husband Cotton Mayer.
She will be missed by her in-laws, Babe and Dee Mayer of Williamsport, Ben Mayer and Michelle Weaver and their sons, Jackson and Sam of State College.
Misty leaves behind a loving circle of friends in Seattle, Washington and Sacramento, California and her dog, Lucy.
Memorial contributions may be made in Misty’s name to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society; The Pennsylvania Keystone Chapter, 1502 Reedsdale ST, Suite 105, Pittsburgh, PA 15233.
To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Misty Mayer as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get Our Free Newsletters
Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters.
Sign Up Today!
Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter?
Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update!
Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.
Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?
We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.
Thank you for saying that local news matters!