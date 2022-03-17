Williamsport -- Millie M. Hill, 79, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 13, 2022 at The Williamsport Home where she was a resident for the past 5 years.

Born March 21, 1942 in Williamsport, she was the foster daughter of the late Harry and Verna Turner.

In her later years she met and married Stanley Hill of Montoursville, who preceded her in death in 2019.

She retired from Primus Technologies, which was the former Bailey Controls, after 30 years of service.

A lover of Old Country Music, she was a talented singer who could belt out a great country song! She couldn’t wait each year to sing at the Mayor’s Annual Community Sing in Brandon Park. She was also a faithful member of Faith United Methodist Church, and a member of the Choir.

Surviving are three daughters, Brenda L. Kinney of Williamsport, Georgine Fritz of Lewisburg, and Becky A. Yaw of Williamsport; five grandchildren, Nick Yost, Zachary Kinney, Kacy Wolf, Courtney Fritz, and Jimmy Fritz; nine great-grandchildren; a twin brother, Thomas Heether of Williamsport; and a sister, Patricia Heether of South Williamsport.

The family would like to especially thank all of the staff at The Williamsport Home for the tender, loving care provided to their beloved mom.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, you may make a contribution to a charity of your choice. Arrangements are entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com



