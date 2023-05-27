Milton, Pa. — Miles W. Heisler, 88, of Milton, formerly of Montoursville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Nottingham Village, Northumberland.

Born March 22, 1935 in Tamaqua, he was the son of the late Warren J. and Edna P. (Frantz) Heisler. On June 30, 1959 he married the former Mary Jane Trefsger and together they celebrated 48 years of marriage until her passing on December 1, 2004. He then married the former Eleanor E. Pocock on May 27, 2006 and together they celebrated 16 years of marriage until her passing on February 19, 2022.

Miles was a graduate of Tamaqua High School. He then went to Bloomsburg University for 2 years, before enlisting into the U.S. Navy. He graduated from Lycoming College with a Bachelor’s Degree in History. Miles taught at Montoursville High School for over 30 years, where he served as the athletic director for over 20 years and was a track coach for 12 years.

He attended Watsontown Alliance Church. Miles enjoyed watching Army Football, antiques, traveling, and watching the New York Yankees.

He is survived by his daughter: Jill K. Scolari and her husband John, of Atkinson, New Hampshire; two grandchildren: Andrew and David Scolari; and one sister: Gladys Cook, of Palmyra, Pa.

Besides his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his two brothers: Marlin and Curtis Heisler; and three sisters: Metra Heisler, Ruth Reisinger, and Eleanor Mae Trefsger.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at Watsontown Alliance Church, 1165 Eighth Street Drive, Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at noon with Pastor Dave Richter officiating. Burial with full military honors will follow in Twin Hills Memorial Park, Muncy.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his memory be made to his church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com.

