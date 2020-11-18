Loyalsock -- Mildred T. "Millie" Wheeler, 95, formerly of Elwood Rd., Loyalsock Twp., passed away at The Williamsport Home on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

She was born in Shamokin on April 5, 1925, a daughter of Benjamin and Stella (Pluta) Staniszewski.

Millie was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church. She was also a member of St. Ann’s Senior Group. She had been employed at Liberty Mutual Insurance in the sales department for 14 years.

Millie enjoyed crocheting and crocheted a baby blanket for every grandchild and great grandchild as well as for many others, continuing well into her 80’s.

Surviving are her children and their families; Barbara Grimes of Honolulu, Hawaii, Joseph (Linda) Wheeler of Cogan Station, John Wheeler of South Williamsport, Robert (companion Laurie) Wheeler of Hummelstown, Edward Wheeler of Maryland, Frederick (Deb) Wheeler of Duboistown, Juanita (John) Neifert of Mechanicsburg; 14 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; brothers Marion and Timothy Staniszewski and sister Cecelia Moore.

In addition to her parents, her husband of 47 years Joseph J. Wheeler; sons, Ken and James; and a sister Dorothy Kozolowski all preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Ann Catholic Church, 1220 Northway Rd., Williamsport 10 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 with her pastor, Rev. John J. Chmil officiating. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.

Millie was very proud of her Polish heritage and would try to teach anyone she could how to speak in Polish, so in Mille’s words, "Kochan Cie, Dowidzenia" (I love you and goodbye).

In lieu of flowers the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions may be made in Mildred’s name to St. Ann Catholic Church or The Williamsport Home, 1900 Ravine Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Crouse Funeral Home & Cremation Services, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.