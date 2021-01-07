Montoursville -- Mildred Ruth Waggett, 102, of Montoursville passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born February 12, 1918 in Curwensville, she was a daughter of the late E. Perry and Mary (Curry) Shaffer. Her husband of 66 years, John W. Waggett, preceded her in death on October 18, 2015.

She was a graduate of The DuBois Business College, DuBois, and taught there until she and her husband relocated to Yardley. Mildred was a member of Order of the Eastern Star of New Jersey, Morning Star Chapter #22, Hamilton Square, New Jersey, for over 50 years, a life member of Beta Sigma Phi, a member of the Yardley-Mansfield Business and Professional Women’s Club, and a former member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Trenton, N.J.

Mildred retired from FMC Corporation, Princeton, N.J., after 27 years of employment. She and her husband John retired to the Montoursville area in 1995.

Mildred was the last surviving member of her immediate family. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.

In accordance with Mildred’s wishes there will be no public services. Interment will be held privately in Morningside Cemetery, DuBois, at the convenience of the family.

The family will provide the flowers and suggest memorial contributions to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.loveshriners.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to McCarty-Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.mccartythomas.com.