Milton -- Mildred M. “Millie” Pfleegor, 89, of rural Milton passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 7, 2021 at her home.

Born March 16, 1932 in rural Middleburg, she was the daughter of the late Clair E. and Ida Mae (Benner) Hackenburg. On April 4, 1953, she married Robert C. Pfleegor and they celebrated 54 years of marriage until his passing on February 29, 2008.

​Millie was a homemaker all her married life and assisted in the operations of the family farm in rural Milton. She was a member of Paradise United Church of Christ, rural Milton, where she served as the organist from 1962. Also she was a member of the Women’s Guild and served as the Treasurer at her church for many years.

She was a member of “Heart of Pennsylvania” barbershop chorus in Lewisburg and a charter member of the William A. Knecht Memorial Court in Milton.

Surviving are her four sons: Richard E. Pfleegor, of New Columbia, Keith R. Pfleegor and his wife Pam, of rural Milton, Douglas E. Pfleegor, and his wife Beth of Mainesburg, and Blaine A. Pfleegor and his wife Brenda, of rural Milton; one daughter: Sharon L. Sullivan and her husband Dewey, of Wellsboro; 12 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and three brothers: John Hackenburg and his friend Larena, Nevin Hackenburg and his wife Carol, Ellsworth “Nick” Hackenburg and his wife Beatrice, all of Middleburg.

Preceding her in death besides her husband and parents, were her grandchildren: Brian and Skyair Pfleegor; brothers: Lester, Robert, and Donald Hackenburg; and sisters: Helen Zechman, Doretha Wieder, Anna Mae Bowersox, and Julia Nerhood.

Family and friends are invited to a visitation from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday, July 12th, at Paradise United Church of Christ, 8105 Paradise Road, Milton, where a funeral service will be held at 12 noon with her minister, Rev. Doug Schader, officiating. Burial will follow in Paradise Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions in Millie’s memory be made to her church, Paradise UCC, PO Box 252, Milton, PA 17847.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Svc PC, 207 Broadway Street, Turbotville. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.



