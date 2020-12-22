Williamsport -- Mildred M. “Millie” McFadden, 102, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Valley View Nursing Center.

Born June 4, 1918 in Hillsgrove, she was a daughter of the late Bartholomew and Maryanna (Szurek) Podolski.

Millie was a 1936 graduate of Williamsport High School. She worked as an administrative assistant for Mayor Tom Levering and in the Dietary Department at the Williamsport Hospital. Following her retirement she provided babysitting services in many area homes.

Millie was a member of St. Joseph the Worker Parish. Her priorities in life were God, her strong Catholic faith, her family, friends, community, country and patriotism.

She was a champion Scrabble player and enjoyed reading, cooking, playing cards, walking and traveling to many places including Martha’s Vineyard, Michigan, Florida, Missouri and the Bahamas. She never missed an opportunity to gather with her family, time she considered well spent with those near and dear to her heart. Mille could also be found watching Fox News and cheering for Notre Dame and the New York Yankees. She will always be remembered for her quick wit and being a wise, independent, frugal person who gave freely to charity. She was truly a loving, selfless woman who dedicated her life to serving God and her family. Mille was the greatest blessing God could bestow on any family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Surviving are seven children; Bernard McFadden of Williamsport, Marilyn “Peach” Hamm (Rick) of York, Theresa Kirby of Bethlehem, Regina Emerick of Williamsport, Michael McFadden (Lynn) of South Williamsport, Jeannine McFadden of Williamsport, Matthew McFadden of Harrisburg; a daughter-in-law Joan McFadden of Williamsport; 10 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a son, Stephen McFadden; two brothers, Frank and Stanley Podolski, a sister Anna Malec and a daughter-in-law Jan McFadden.

A Mass of Christian Burial to honor the life of Mildred will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 30 at St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 702 West Fourth Street with Rev. Brian VanFossen officiating. Burial will be in Wildwood Cemetery. A private family viewing will be held prior to services.

Memorial contributions may be made in Millie’s name to St. Joseph the Worker Parish, 711 W. Edwin St., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary.