Williamsport -- Mildred M. "Millie" Cavanaugh, 96, of Williamsport passed away Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at The Williamsport Home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Cavanaugh.

Born Sept. 23, 1925 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth Pearl (Metzger) Fisher.

Millie was a graduate of Pine Run School. She was a homemaker and cleaned homes for many years. Millie was a member of Heshbon Park United Methodist Church and enjoyed quilting.

Surviving are a son, William A. Stroup (Eleanor) of Allenwood; step son Cloyd R. Cavanaugh (Nancy) of Cogan Station; two granddaughters, Michele Drick (Hal) of Allenwood and Nichole Stroup of Selinsgrove; a step granddaughter, Tammy Koser (Clay) of Warrensville; four great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren ; and a great-great-granddaughter.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a step-grandson, Bobby Cavanaugh in April of 2020; a brother, Nelson Fisher; and four sisters Stella Thomas, Florence Heinlen, Mary Ulmer and Martha Thompson.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Burial will be held in Wildwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Millie’s name to Heshbon Park United Methodist Church 2898 Heshbon Rd., Williamsport, Pa., 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

