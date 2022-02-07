Williamsport -- Mildred G. “Millie” Rice, 94, of Williamsport passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Jersey Shore Hospital.

Born September 30, 1927 in Williamsport, she was a daughter of the late Peter Christian and Mary (Sands) Dietrick.

Millie was a graduate of South Williamsport High School. She worked at Bell Telephone, enjoyed babysitting numerous amounts of children in her home, and was known as a cake decorator for Riverside and owning Cakes by Millie. She was an extraordinary woman with extraordinary talents in cake decorating, reupholstering, and refurbishing. She lovingly passed her skills onto students at Pennsylvania college of Technology through her classes in canning, cake decorating, and refurbishing antique furniture. She loved Christmas, collecting Santa memorabilia, crocheting, knitting, and wallpapering.

Millie especially enjoyed baking and cooking Sunday suppers for the family. She cared so much for her family and spending time with them was her main priority.

Surviving are three children, Jeffrey J. Rice of Jersey Shore, Debra J. Andrews (Robert) of Jersey Shore and Scott L. Rice of Avis; 7 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Millie was preceded in death by her siblings, Faries, David and Catherine Dietrick and her husband, Jack L. Rice.

A memorial service to honor the life of Millie will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, February 10 at Sanders Mortuary, 821 Diamond St., Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at Sanders.

Online condolences may be made on Millie’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com

