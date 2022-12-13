Beech Creek, Pa. — Mildred F. Orner, 96, of Beech Creek was welcomed into her Lord’s arms on Saturday, December 10, 2022 after being a patient at UPMC Williamsport.

Born August 12, 1926 in Beech Creek, she was the last surviving child of Glen S. and Florence E. Wagner Dickey.

On January 29, 1943, she married Sheldon L. Orner with whom she shared nearly 80 years of marriage.

Mildred began working at Sylvania before being employed at Bobbie Brooks. She then worked at Armstrong and finally as a private caregiver until her retirement.

She was a member of Blanchard Church of Christ.

Mildred enjoyed going to yard sales and auctions as well as collecting antiques.

She was an animal lover and had an especially big heart for stray cats.

In addition to her husband, Sheldon Orner of Beech Creek, she is survived by her children: Dorothy Jean (Doyle) Scantlin of North Carolina, Sheldon A. Orner of Colorado, Gary (Anna) Orner of Beech Creek, Joy (Harry) Schmeer of Leesport and Jane E. (Edward) Linninger of Beech Creek; 12 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; and 3 great, great grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Delilah Orner; a grandson, Timothy Orner; 4 brothers; and 7 sisters.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 12 noon at Donald G. Walker Funeral Home, Inc., 231 High St., Flemington with Rev. Dr. Russell Moldovan officiating. Private interment will be at Hays-Fearon-Bossert Cemetery, Beech Creek.

Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either the Blanchard Church of Christ Youth Group or your local SPCA.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.donaldwalkerfuneralhome.com.

