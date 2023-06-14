Linden, Pa. — Michelle L. Corter, 48, of Linden passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Born May 21, 1975 in Alliance, Nebraska, she was a daughter of the late Steven L. Dutton and Ida (Butler) Dutton and her fiancé, Doug Bower of Avis.

Michelle was a 1994 graduate of Jersey Shore Area High School. She worked for many years in the Williamsport Area School District and recently found her calling as the Hepburn-Lycoming School Librarian. She was affectionately recognized by students everywhere she went.

Michelle was a devoted wife to Matthew I. Corter for 20 years and they united their marriage on November 11, 2022 and celebrated in style with their family and friends in April of this year. She had an amazing bond with her daughter, Kaylee, and enjoyed girls' days and spending time together.

Michelle was a mother to many and friend to all, who lit up a room when she walked in. She enjoyed canning the vegetables that she, Matthew, and Kaylee grew in their garden and over the years has transformed into an amazing cook.

Above all else she was known for her heart of gold and her drive to help and take care of every person she knew.

In addition to her husband and mother, Michelle is survived by a daughter, Kaylee J. Corter; 3 siblings, Wendie Riggle (Ken) of Beech Creek, John Dutton (Tasha) of Blanchard, and Julie Serafini (Marcus) of Avis; 3 nephews, Brent, Kenny, and Zane; 5 nieces, Jodie, Samantha, Katelynn, Madison, and Mya; parents-in-law, Steven and Brenda Corter and Denny Weaver; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her father, Michelle was preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Darla K. Weaver.

A memorial service to honor Michelle’s life will be held 4 p.m. Friday, June 23 at Jim’s Hill, 391 Harvest Street, Linden PA 17744.

In lieu of flowers, children’s books can be brought to her celebration of life to donate in Michelle’s name to the Hepburn-Lycoming School Library.

Online condolences may be made on Michelle’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

