Muncy, Pa. — Michael W. Brooks, 62, of Muncy passed away at home on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Born September 24, 1960 in Williamsport, he was a son of William H. and the late Mildred F. (Williams) Brooks.

Michael was a graduate of Williamsport High School. He went on to earn his Certificate in Carpentry from the Williamsport Area Community College. Michael worked for Alcan Cable for 26 years, then worked with Albarano Construction until his retirement in 2021. He was a member of the Williamsport Democratic Club. In his free time, Michael enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his father, Michael is survived by two sisters, Tabitha L. Kvaulkauskas of Pittston, and JoAnn R. Whyne (John M., Jr.) of Millville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

