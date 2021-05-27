Hughesville -- Michael W. Boyer, 48, of Hughesville passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at his home.

Michael was born May 26, 1972 in Muncy, to the late Larry W. and Gladys M. (Shaner) Boyer.

Michael graduated from Montgomery High School, then enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving aboard the nuclear carrier U.S.S. Eisenhower. One of his passions was knowing the names and locations of carriers around the world. Mike also loved music and was an accomplished lefthanded drummer. He was currently employed at Andritz in Muncy.

He is survived by two sons; Colin J. Boyer, Declan M. Boyer both of Hedgesville, West Virginia, a daughter; Jean Mathis of Montgomery, his mother; Gladys M. (Shaner) Boyer of Montgomery, a sister; Michelle Boyer of Montgomery and by a brother; Matthew Boyer of Broadway, Virginia.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Larry W. Boyer, paternal grandparents, Donald and Marian Boyer and maternal grandparents Woodrow and Marjorie Shaner.

Funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have bee entrusted to McCarty~Thomas Funeral Home, Hughesville.

