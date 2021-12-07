Williamsport -- Michael V. "Mike" Bradley, 48, of Williamsport passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021 at his home.

Born Oct. 13, 1973 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Fabian G. Bradley Sr. and Caroline E. (Ott) Motter (Jeffery C.) of Williamsport.

Mike was a Williamsport High School graduate. He was currently employed at Surplus City and previously worked at Brodart, where he was a cataloger for more than 10 years. Mike was an avid football fan and enjoyed watching Washington, the former Redskins.

Surviving in addition to his mother and step-father are two brothers, Fabian Bradley Jr. and Ward Bradley (Tina) both of Williamsport; two step-sisters, Faye Horne and Bonnie Datoli both of Williamsport; two nieces; six nephews; and beloved dog, Kaylee.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Edward, James and Travis Bradley.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s name to the Lycoming County SPCA 2805 Reach Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Knight-Confer Funeral Home.

www.KnightConferFuneralHome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Michael Bradley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.



