Watsontown -- Michael T. Smith, 71, of Springtown Rd., Watsontown, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at his home.

Born April 15, 1945 in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Ralph L. and Marion B. (Mincemoyer) Smith. On June 21, 1991, he married to the former Judy K. Cromley and together celebrated 29 years of marriage, however they had 37 wonderful years together.

Michael was a member of First United Methodist Church, Montgomery. He was also a member of the Milton Moose Lodge 171 and the Montgomery Legion Post 251, where he loved to cook breakfast. He belonged to many leagues including bowling, shooting pool, and playing cards. Many years ago, he also belonged to the Corvette Club in Williamsport.

During his working years, he was a retail manager at Walmart and was still currently working at Bridge Avenue Berries.

He was his grandchildren’s biggest fan when it came to all their activities and accomplishments. There was rarely an event he missed. When we wasn’t working or doing yard work, you could find him just sitting in his swing outside. He also enjoyed going out and dancing the night away with his wife and friends.

In addition to his wife, Judy, he is survived by his two children: Jesse T. Smith and his wife Brandi, of South Williamsport, and Kristin M. Moise and her husband Yamel, of Steelton; two step-children: Michelle D. Kurtz and her husband Rodney, of Watsontown, and Chad E. Cromley and his wife Misty, of Turbotville; 11 grandchildren: Dakotah Kurtz, Rebecca Cromley, Tyler Jarrett, Kylan and Landan Kurtz, Emma Smith, Gavin and Garrison Cromley, Kendall Smith, Yamella and Ulysses Moise; one great-grandchild, Zander Tucker; and one sister, Susan Iager, of Montana.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph L. Smith Jr.

In keeping with his wishes, services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Funeral Home and Cremation Svc, PC, 124 Main Street, Watsontown. www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com