Michael T. “Buckeye” Boughton 46, of Montoursville passed away at home Tuesday, November 15, 2022. He was born August, 24, 1976, a son to Thomas Boughton and Karen Mitchell and in addition to his loving parents was raised with wonderful Step Parents Karen Boughton and Terry Mitchell.

Michael was a member of the Montoursville graduating class of 1995 and went on to get his Criminal Justice Degree at Mansfield University and eventually obtained his Master’s Degree at Cappella University.

Mike was very successful in his career journey and worked in the human services field with a core goal to help others. In every career he worked hard to continue to climb the ladder of success. He started out at Bethesda Day Treatment Center where he started as a case worker, promoted to supervisor and ended his time there as the Dean of Students. His next professional experience was at Community Solutions Group as an MST Therapist and promoted to Program Director prior to leaving. His most recent career was at Geo Reentry Services where he was program manager.

Mike’s deepest passion was his love for coaching high school football. He started as an assistant coach in 2006 at Montoursville, quickly moving as a volunteer JH coach before moving to the Varsity ranks in 2011 and becoming one of the best offensive line coaches in district 4. Coach Boughton took over as the Head Coach in 2021. He loved his players, past and present and wanted to help mold them on and off the field. He coached alongside of great men that he truly admired as well.

Although Mike was passionate of his career and coaching, his greatest love was for his children and his family. He enjoyed the outdoors fishing, hunting and hiking at his family cabin in Liberty, PA. He loved watching his kids grow up and cheering them on in their sporting events. He had a love for music all his life and loved to sing his heart out with some karaoke to his favorite tunes and really knew how to tear up a dance floor. Each Christmas we were provided entertainment by his rendition of Oh Little Town of Bethlehem in Spanish. Mike had the greatest laugh and loved a good joke. You never knew if you could take him serious in any story and were always waiting for the punchline since he loved to keep life light and joke. Let’s not forget his love of the Chicago Bears – Go Bears.

Some of Mike’s favorite all time memories were created during high school football seasons. Mike wore the number 77 and was named outstanding lineman and named to the district all-star team, along with some great highlights during that time. High School football was such a huge part of his life and he was a true Warrior; Warrior Strong and Warrior Proud and bled Blue and Gold.

In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by his children, Hannah, Kiara and Leila Boughton and their mother Jennifer Hartley – all of Bellefonte, Keagan, Cora and Declan Boughton and their mother Christina Boughton all of Montoursville; Marisa Foster and her children Everett and Brady Foster; sisters, Kathy (Justin) Tillotson and Alexis Boughton (Mike Notor); Aunts, Karey Peterson and Mary Ann Smith; niece and nephew, Kylah and Rylan Tillotson; step siblings, Andy Mitchell, Terry Mitchell, Mari Clements and Chris Skuba; many wonderful friends including his best friends, Jamie Yonkin, Ryan Lundy, Ryan Swailes and Vince Reeder all of whom were so helpful in providing encouragement and support in his last days.

Michael was predeceased by his Paternal Grandparents Dr. Thomas and Christine Boughton and Maternal Grandparents George Peterson and Dolores Vargason.

A memorial service to honor Mike’s life will be held at 11:30 Saturday November 19, at Community Baptist Church – Route 87, Montoursville. A visitation will be held prior to the service, from 9:30 until the time of service for friends and family to be received.

The family will provide flowers. Memorials may be donated to a charity of your choice in Michael’s name.

