South Williamsport -- Michael Ryan Fessler, 31, of South Williamsport died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 16, 2021 after being stricken at home.

Michael was born in Williamsport on December 16, 1989, son of Debra Ann (Smith) Simcoe and step-son of Donald Simcoe

He had worked as a truck driver for a number of companies.

An outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, hiking, boating, hunting and just spending time with family and friends in the outdoors.

Surviving are his mother and step-father of Williamsport, his fiancée Courtney Streit Coleman, their son, Carson Michael Fessler, step-children, Aroura Coleman, Ryan Bower, Jr., and Loghan Coleman; grandmother, Shirley smith, step-sister Lori Ann Rode of West Virginia.

A celebration of his life will be held at a time when it safer for all those who wish to attend.

Please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com to sign a register book or share a memory.