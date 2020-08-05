Montgomery -- Michael P. Lynch, Jr., 57, of Montgomery, passed away suddenly on Friday, July 31, 2021.

Born July 25, 1963 in West Islip, N.Y., he was a son of the late Michael P. Lynch and Sharon R. (Holcomb) Thomas, who survives.

Michael graduated high school in Vestal, N.Y. He worked the past 30 years as Production Planning Supervisor at Shop-Vac, Williamsport, where he excelled at his job and was well liked. His job was his passion which was reflected in his dedication to his work. Michael was a devoted and loving father to his daughters Kaitlin and Shelby.

Surviving in addition to his mother, Sharon Thomas, of Muncy, are two daughters, Kaitlin Lynch, of Montgomery and Shelby Lynch of Texas; one brother, Keith Lynch, of Muncy, one sister and brother-in-law, Ariel and Matthew Letcher, of Vestal, N.Y., and two nephews, Aiden Lynch of Muncy, and Connor Letcher of Vestal, N.Y.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

The family is being assisted by Grenoble's, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.