Williamsport -- Michael “Mike” Denise Merrill, 62, of Williamsport passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022 at UPMC Williamsport.

Born June 5, 1959 in Williamsport he was a son of the late John T. Sr. and Mary E. (Gannon) Merrill.

He enjoyed watching football and baseball, especially the Mets.

Surviving are his siblings, John T. Merrill, Jr. (Rita) of Williamsport, Sandra L. Crouse (John) of Montoursville, Anita Falk of Williamsport and Tina West of Williamsport; and several nieces and nephews.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

