Mill Hall -- Michael "Mike" Aber, 45, of Main Street, Mill Hall, peacefully passed on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at the Gatehouse, Divine Providence Hospital, surrounded by his family.

He was born on December 30, 1975 in Williamsport to Charles Jr. and Karen Potts Aber, who preceded him in death.

He was raised in Beech Creek, Pa, and graduated from Lock Haven High School class of 1994 and studied at Juniata College. Mike was employed by Wal-Mart in Mill Hall, Pa.

Mike had a love of comic books, reading, sports, and always looked forward to March madness. His favorite teams were Michigan and Philadelphia Eagles. He was a huge fan of The Cure.

Nothing meant more to Mike than helping those in need, and he enjoyed making new friends. He was kind and caring, and was always willing to listen to someone who needed a friend. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Mike is survived by his siblings, Brother, Charles lll (MaryBeth) Aber of Bellefonte, Sisters, Ronda Phillips of Lamar, Shelly (Rick) Confer of Flemington, and Susanne (Michael) Bressi of Lock Haven. He also had numerous, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Nieces and Nephews, and many special friends.

Funeral services will be in the Beech Creek Wesleyan Church, 217 Main Street, Beech Creek on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. Family and friends will be received in the church one hour prior to the services. Officiating will be Pastor Alan Eckenroad. Interment will be at Hays-Fearon Cemetery in Beech Creek.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Beech Creek Wesleyan Church.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home & Cremation Services, LLC, 121 W. Main St. Lock Haven.

Online thoughts and memories can be made at www.yost-gedonfuneralhome.com or the Yost-Gedon Funeral Home Facebook page.



