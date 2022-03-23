Hughesville -- Michael L. Figels, 45, of Hughesville died Sunday, March 20, 2022 at his home.

Born September 26, 1976, in Williamsport, he is the son of Jeffrey Figels and Renee M. (Moore) Stanford.

Surviving in addition to his mother are three sons, Dylan, Brett and Bryson; a sister, Christie L. (Brad) Loomis of Hughesville; a brother, Stephen L. Moore of Hughesville; three nephews, Jordan, Joshua, and Isaac; and a maternal grandmother, Emily P. Moore of Plant City, Florida.

Michael was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Lee Moore.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

