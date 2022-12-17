South Williamsport, Pa. — Michael King Lamade, 70, of South Williamsport passed away in his home on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Mike was born and raised in Williamsport. He studied history at Wilkes College, and remained a history lover throughout his life. He would always share historical facts and stories you never thought you would have needed to know.

Mike was also a genealogist at heart and was the unofficial family historian. He kept framed family trees and documents preserving the legacy of the Lamades and the Grit Newspaper in Williamsport.

Mike grew up in the pop culture & counterculture of the 60s & 70s, and he maintained a vast and eclectic taste in music, which he rotated through a five-disk CD player on weekends.

Mike enjoyed swimming in creeks and at the beach, as well as camping trips with family and friends. He was known as “The Firemaster,” skilled at starting and tending the perfect campfire.

Mike was an avid reader and a lover of language, priding himself on finding obscure words and diving into etymology. He enjoyed card games and would beat most challengers at cribbage, hearts, or rummy.

Mike, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, will be dearly missed.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Joanne Gerber Lamade, and father, J. Robert Lamade.

He is survived by his wife of more than 35 years, the former Jill McIntyre; daughter Sarah; son-in-law Siva Mathiyazhagan; grandson Nilan; as well as his brother Chip and sisters Anne Pikolas and Meg Beckerman.

Condolences may be sent to the Crouse Funeral Home, 133 E. 3rd St., Williamsport PA 17701. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mike’s name to the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. 4th St., Williamsport PA 17701, or the James V. Brown Library, 19 E. 4th St., Williamsport PA 17701.

To share a memory or sign a register book, please visit www.crousefuneralhome.com.

