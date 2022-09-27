Williamsport — Michael John Way, 51, of Williamsport passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at Roseview Center.

Born July 23, 1971 in Williamsport, he was a beloved son of Robert John and Patricia (McGee) Way of Williamsport.

Michael attended Loyalsock township High School and graduated with the class of 1992. During his time at school, Mike participated in many Special Olympic Games - highlighted by his gold medal performance in the shot put during the 1991 state games. He worked various jobs in the Williamsport Area, always putting 100% into what he did and moving onto the next when he got tired of the position. The award of “Employee of the Week” by M&R Auto Center was the highlight of his working years. He was a social member of VFW Post #7863, Duboistown and Pennsylvania Association for Retarded Citizens. Perhaps he was most well known for being the unofficial social chair of Bloomingrove Road, Bidelspacher’s River Lots, and Cascade Hunting Club. Upon meeting Mike, you were meeting a friend for life. He had a loud and infectious personality. Mike would always greet you with your name in the most enthusiastic bellow to let you know that you were the most important person to him. He wanted to know all he could about a person - what car you drove, if you had animals, if you were married, and if you had kids. He would usually end the conversation with the hardest handshake ever - looking you straight in the eye just waiting for you to give up. If by happenstance he saw you again, he would remember everything about you and kindly interrogate you for updates.

Michael had many hobbies that he was passionate about and loved sharing with people. He was very proud of his Four Wheeler that he paid for himself. He enjoyed riding legally (and sometimes illegally) all over Lycoming County. If there was karaoke in the vicinity, he wouldn't even need to read the lyrics to belt out the one-of-a-kind rendition of Hank Williams’ “Jambalaya.” His love of laughter was amplified by the comedian, Jeff Dunham. After years of watching his comedy shows on CDs, Mike had the opportunity to see him in person and it was a highlight of his life. If you could get Mike to sit down, he would often challenge you to a game of Sorry, Uno, or Trouble - all of which have rules where you shout out when you are doing well. It is no surprise that Mike always did well and always whooped the loudest. During his quietest times, Mike would be content for hours with a strong cup of coffee, a word search book, and a pen; of course his favorite books were the ones with the answers in the back.

Surviving in addition to his parents are two siblings, Timothy Way (Kelley) of New Mexico and Jennifer Schultz (Matthew) of Exton; his adored nieces and nephews, Charles (Simmone), Christopher and Nathaniel Way, Carina Small, Jacob, Joelle and Julia Schultz. Born just 6 months apart, Pam Aldenderfer was Mike’s “twin cousin” who was very special to him. He had many aunts and uncles and a large circle of extended family and friends.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Faith Wesleyan Church, 1033 Tucker St, Williamsport. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. with a service starting at 3 p.m. The family encourages you to come and share the many, many memories of Mike during the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that because of his love of animals, memorial donations in Michael’s name be made to SPCA of Lycoming County, 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport PA 17701.

Arrangements entrusted to Sanders Mortuary. Online condolences may be made on Michael’s memorial page at www.SandersMortuary.com.

